Rio Revisited: German Women Close To Perfect, Says Seitz







German team veteran Elisabeth Seitz said teamwork and consistency not only earned the German women a berth to this summer's Olympic Games in Rio, but a spot in the Rio team final after a nearly optimal performance in qualifications. Eleventh in a series by IG correspondent John Crumlish, who was a gymnastics sports writer for the Olympic News Service at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. German team veteran Elisabeth Seitz said teamwork and consistency not only earned the German women a berth to this summer's Olympic Games in Rio, but a spot in the Rio team final after a nearly optimal performance in qualifications. "After (the 2015 world championships) in Glasgow, where we missed the Olympic qualification, we knew we had to be a better team and everyone needed to be more together," Seitz said. "That's what happened at the test event (second Olympic qualification competition in Rio in April). I think it was good to be at the test event. Because of that we became a better team. We pushed each other to be our best." Seitz said her team's performance in Rio qualifications was close to ideal. From qualifications Germany advanced to the team final, and she and Sophie Scheder advanced to the all-around final and uneven bars final. "I think there are just little things to improve, because our competition was extremely good," said Seitz after qualifications. "We didn't have to count one mistake. Especially on bars, my routine and Sophie's routine were brilliant." Seitz said Germany's biggest hope for the Games was to advance to the team final, where they would need a similarly clean set of routines. "We have to be as we were today," Seitz said. "That was nearly the best performance we can do." Germany went on to finish sixth in the team final, which was the best Olympic team result for a German women's team since the German Democratic Republic finished third at the 1988 Games in Seoul. Seitz and Scheder placed 17th and 23rd, respectively, in the all-around final. Scheder won the bronze medal in the uneven bars final, one spot ahead of Seitz. The September 2016 issue of International Gymnast magazine is a special issue devoted to reports, photos, quotes and results of the Rio Olympic Games. The October 2016 issue features continued coverage of the Games, including an extensive photo gallery, a chat with Scheder, and many more behind-the-scenes quotes, notes, anecdotes. To subscribe to the print and/or digital edition, or order back issues, click here.




