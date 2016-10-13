Rio Revisited: Douglas Used To 'All the Everything'

Written by John Crumlish for International Gymnast Magazine | Thursday, 13 October 2016 07:19

Tenth in a series of flashbacks to the 2016 Olympic Games by IG correspondent John Crumlish, who was a gymnastics sports writer for the Olympic News Service in Rio.

2012 Olympic all-around champion Gabby Douglas of the U.S. said experience helped her stay cool and focused in the unique heat of Olympic competition.

“You have to treat it like any other meet,” said Douglas, who finished third all-around in qualifications, won team gold and placed seventh in the apparatus final on uneven bars. “Otherwise you’d be like, ‘This is the Olympics, the Olympic rings are everywhere, what if I mess up?’ You can’t think that way. You have to go out there and (think), ‘It’s a normal routine, it’s a normal competition, going through the park.’”

Douglas said intense media attention often comes with the Olympic territory.

“I’m pretty much used to it, all the everything,” she said. “You kind of just stay in your own bubble. You flip the switch and then you turn it off, when it needs to be flipped on or turned off.”

