Fragapane Quickly Regains Focus

Continuing the series of flashbacks to the 2016 Olympic Games by IG correspondent John Crumlish, who was a gymnastics sports writer for the Olympic News Service in Rio.

Claudia Fragapane in Rio de Janeiro Two-time world championships floor exercise finalist Claudia Fragapane of Great Britain faced and eventually rose above an unforeseen challenge as she prepared to anchor her team on floor exercise during qualifications in Rio. Fragapane watched as teammate Ellie Downie crashed to her neck after a dangerously short punch front, scoring 12.500 for an incomplete routine. "I felt a little bit sick," said Fragapane, who performed immediately after Downie. "I turned around straight away as soon as I saw her stop. I just turned around and started focusing on my tumbles because I knew I had to do a good floor." Fragapane said she was pleased with her performance, considering the circumstances, and was even happier that Downie was able to return to the competition on vault in the next rotation. "I was quite nervous," Fragapane said. "Seeing (Downie) fall, I had to get my head back into the game. Everyone was telling me,`You've got to do the floor that you can.´ It wasn't the best one because I was so scared for her and I did have that in the back of my mind. I'm really pleased that she's well and she's safe, and I'm just so proud of her that she went and did that vault after." Fragapane ended the Games as first reserve for the all-around final, and she and her teammates finished a record-high fifth place in the team final. She is ready to make her next move as a contestant on the British television dance competition, "Strictly Come Dancing," which debuts Saturday on BBC One.




