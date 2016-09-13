Rio Revisited: To Millousi, Age Brings Beauty

Continuing the series of flashbacks to the 2016 Olympic Games by IG correspondent John Crumlish, who was a gymnastics sports writer for the Olympic News Service in Rio.

Vasiliki Millousi (Greece) At age 32, three-time Greek Olympian Vasiliki Millousi performs with as much beauty as ever, and more determination than ever. "We're used to being gymnasts and not normal persons," said Millousi, who made her Olympic debut at the Sydney Games in 2000 and competed at her second Games in London in 2012. "My passion for gymnastics keeps me going. And I'm still waiting for my best results." Millousi was so determined to make her first Olympic final in Rio that she focused her training on her specialty, balance beam. "I feel much better than at the other Olympics, because this time I will do only my best apparatus," Millousi said. "I need to have luck, and just do the routine that I do all the time in training. I haven't done that before and I want to prove it this time." Although Millousi's quest for the Rio beam final ended when she fell in qualifications, she encouraged her younger competitors to enjoys the rewards which her extended career is yielding to her. "I want to say to all gymnasts, and especially to young gymnasts, that gymnastics is more beautiful with age," Millousi said. "You are more experienced, and you know what to do and why you do it."




