Douglas Grabs All-Around Title Over Komova

Written by dwight normile for International Gymnast Magazine | Thursday, 02 August 2012 13:25

Two days after leading the U.S. to its second Olympic women's team gold in history, Gabrielle Douglas continued her amazing run in London by winning the all-around title. "The Flying Squirrel" led after all four rotations to defeat top-seed Viktoria Komova of Russia, 62.232-61.973.

Douglas posted the top marks of the meet on vault (15.966) and balance beam (15.500) and performed all four events with focus and polish. Komova, on the other hand, opened her day with an Amanar vault that was marred by large steps off the side of the landing mat. She immediately fell 0.50 behind Douglas but closed the gap with an impeccable uneven bars routine (15.966). Both gymnasts hit solid beam sets, but Douglas had amassed a comfortable lead with only floor exercise remaining.

After Douglas completed her floor routine without incident, Komova anchored the event with perhaps her strongest performance ever on the event, finishing with a stuck double pike and showing exquisite dance and expression. But her 15.100 was not enough to take over first place, and the result left her in tears.

Douglas, meanwhile, couldn't stop smiling.

"I definitely had this amazing feeling," said Douglas, the third American in a row to win the Olympic all-around (Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin). "I just told myself, 'Believe — don't fear — just believe.' I didn't really think about making mistakes. I just wanted to represent everyone, not just myself — Team USA, coaches, family. I wanted to show my best routines and just enjoy the moment."

Russia's Aliya Mustafina won the bronze via a tie-breaker with American Alexandra Raisman. Both had problems on beam (Mustafina fell on a standing Arabian; Raisman nearly fell after a front pike, a mistake that seemed to lead to several more wobbles), and Raisman left out her punch front layout after her Arabian double front on floor. Both totaled 59.566, but Mustafina's highest three-score total (45.933) gave her the bronze.

"I'm really happy for Gabby," Raisman said. "She's been working really hard so I'm really excited for her, but it's definitely really frustrating because we (Mustafina and I) tied for third place. I was so close, but being fourth in the world is definitely something to be proud of."

Romania's Sandra Izbasa was steady throughout to place fifth (58.833), ahead of China's Deng Linlin (58.399).

Pre-meet medal favorite Larisa Iordache (Romania) was not at full strength, watering down her floor tumbling for an eventual ninth-place finish.

But this day belonged to Douglas, who less than a year ago could barely get through a complete routine in her first senior nationals. That's when her coaches, Liang Chow and Liwen Zhuang, focused on her mental approach while honing her immense athletic abilities. It was an up-and-down battle, but in London, everything came together for the 16-year-old from Virginia Beach.

"She is a very graceful gymnast and also she has the strength and determination," said Chow, who also coached Shawn Johnson. "I am totally beside myself. I think it was a wonderful night, and for me as a coach, that was a wonderful dream come true — to have an Olympic champion."

Even Marta Karolyi, the hard-to-please U.S. women's national team coordinator, was impressed.

"I have never seen an average but good gymnast five months ago climb up to be the best in the world," she said. "That's the truth."

Rachel T said:

 What is this new rule about a tie breaker?
I am sorry, but that is absolutely crazy! If Mustafina and Raisman both tied for bronze, then they should both receive a medal. I feel so sorry for Raisman! What an absolute joke! What, are medals too expensive these days??! Geeeesh!
 
August 02, 2012
AmandaB said:

 ...
I thought Gabby was over scored on beam, actually except for vault I thought she was over scored the whole day with the exception of vault. I thought she did better in team finals and was scored fine there. I though Komova was underscored on beam and a little on floor and a little on bars. I know she has a bit of an attitude, but she is beautiful to watch, smooth and fluid, very graceful. Their potential totals were not too far apart, but I think Komova should have won. Gabby deserved to be on the podium 100% just not in the position she ended up. I guess that is what happens when you have judges.
 
August 02, 2012
Lydia said:

 Dr
I dunno, that was probably the most boring AA final I've seen. Jordyn would've made things MUCH more interesting, regardless of the outcome...
 
August 03, 2012 | url
dragonair said:

 ...
congratulations to gabby but I really believe komova was better, especially that floor routine - flawless!
but at least mustafina won a medal, I really didn't expect that so well done mustafina!
biggest dissapointment of these olympics for me is iordache, I'm so sad that she's injured, she could have easily been in the top 3 if she was healthy.
 
August 03, 2012
Butterfly said:

 ...
I am so proud of Gabby! She deserved the all around and I am proud she is representing the USA! Way to go girl, you Rock!!!
 
August 03, 2012 | url
Th truth said:

 ...
I will call her " the overscord squirrel " thanks to the judges but not her fault though
 
August 05, 2012
Rachel T said:

 Not too exciting all round
I agree with many that this was the weakest all-around group of gymnasts ever. In the 80's, it could have been anybody's game in terms of winning a medal. There truly were only 4 or 5 gymnasts that were competing for a medal this time. I remember in past Olympics if you just had a slight wobble, it usually took you out of Medal contention. To have someone literally fall off beam yet still wins the bronze medal tells you how much of a wide gap the elite gymnasts have versus the others. I am not trying to be negative, but it truly was a boring all around. I also didn't see much innovation except for a few routines. Tatiana Gutsu is one example that was performing what now is considering the most difficult moves such as the standing back twist on beam back in 1992. I'm sorry, but I was left uninspired this time around. Again, I think Raisman should have been standing on the bronze podium with Mustafina.
I also didn't like when NBC chose not to show Ksenia A. Floor routine in the team competition. Many argue they did that to create more intensity in the last floor routine for the USA. Truth be told, Raisman could have fallen and the USA still would have won gold. I am happy for all the gymnasts who won medals, I just wish the entire field was potentially equally as strong. For someone to still win a medal after falling on balance beam I find to be troubling. If 4 or 5 gymnasts are significantly better than everyone else then perhaps they need to eliminate the 2 gymnasts per country rule. When I watch the all around, I want to watch the best of the best. I don't really care if ends up being 5 Russians, 5 Americans, 5 Chinese etc. etc.
 
August 05, 2012
dragonair said:

 ...
this AA final had the potential to be the most interesting in a long long time...with jordyn there instead raisman, and with healthy Yao & Iordache we'd actually had 6 gymnasts battle (komova, douglas, wieber, iordache, yao & mustafina.
such a shame that it ended up boring like it did smilies/sad.gif

and yes, this 2 per country rule needs to be gone, I'd be happier to see 5 russians, 5 romanians, 5 chinese & 5 usa gymnasts than a bunch of random gymnast who don't have any chance to be even close to the podium.
if there needs to be a limit then let's go back to 3 per country.
 
August 06, 2012
