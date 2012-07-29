Komova, US Women Lead Olympic Qualification







The U.S. women and Russian star Viktoria Komova landed at the top of the standings in women's gymnastics qualification at the 2012 Olympic Games, held Sunday in London. Pictured: American Alexandra Raisman is instructed by her coach, Mihai Brestyan, to look at the all-around rankings showing Raisman as the leader following subdivision three. The U.S. women and Russian star Viktoria Komova landed at the top of the standings in women's gymnastics qualification at the 2012 Olympic Games, held Sunday in London. The world champion U.S. team performed with few faults in subdivision three, scoring 181.863 to Russia's 180.429. Defending Olympic champion China qualified third, just tenths ahead of Romania, 176.637-176.264. Host Great Britain, Japan, Italy and Canada also advanced to Tuesday's final, where scores do not carry over. Germany, Australia, France and Brazil rounded out the full teams in London. In an upset, world all-around champion Jordyn Wieber finished fourth, but behind teammates Alexander Raisman and Gabrielle Douglas. The two-per-country rule states that no more than two gymnasts from the same country may advance to any final, leaving Wieber out of the all-around final. Second to Douglas after three events, Wieber was left in tears when Raisman's final score on floor exercise bumped her to third among the Americans. Raisman, who had the top score of the day on floor exercise, cried tears of joy at unexpectedly advancing to the all-around final. 2010 world all-around champion Aliya Mustafina looked impressive in fifth, 15 months after tearing her ACL on vault. Chinese team captain Deng Linlin was sixth ahead of former world champion Vanessa Ferrari (Italy) and Japan's Asuka Teramoto. Romanian star Larisa Iordache, whose sudden onset of heel pain left her doubtful for the all-around a few days ago, was able to compete all four events to place ninth. The European champion fell on floor exercise, leaving her out of that final. World champion McKayla Maroney, suffering from a broken toe, nevertheless qualified first on vault for the U.S. team. In her sixth Olympic appearance, Germany's Oksana Chusovitina qualified fourth to the vault final. World balance beam champion Sui Lu (China) had the top score on her best apparatus. But it was British megastar Beth Tweddle who perhaps gave the finest performance yet at the O2. The three-time world champion notched 16.133 on uneven bars, the highest mark of the day on any event, qualifying her first to the final over reigning Olympic champion He Kexin and world champion Komova. Competition continues Monday with the men's team final.




