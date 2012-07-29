Olympic Preview: Women's Qualification, Subdivision 4

Defending Olympic champion China and 2010 world champion Russia take the floor in session four of five in women's Olympic qualification. Session three saw an upset on the American team, where Alexandra Raisman and Gabrielle Douglas were the top two gymnasts. World all-around champion Jordyn Wieber is a close third, but the two-per-country rule means she will not advance to the all-around final.

He Kexin (China) Mixed Group 7: Vault Venezuela's Jessica Lopez headlines Mixed Group 7. In her second Olympics, the Venezuelan veteran has a shot at the final on uneven bars, where her layout Jaeger is the best of the competition. In a stunning development, Mixed Group 7 will not include Uzbekistan's Luisa Galiulina after the gymnast reportedly tested positive for furosemide in London. Galiulina, a 2008 Olympian, was handed a provisional suspension on Sunday from the IOC after the diuretic was detected during a routine sample. Germany: Uneven Bars Oksana Chusovitina makes history in this session with a record sixth Olympic appearance, the first for a female gymnast. Like Jordan Jovtchev, Chusovitina competes with gymnasts not even born when she made her Olympic debut in 1992. Chusovitina has a shot at the vault final, where she is the defending runner-up, but may decide not to risk her double-twisting Tsukahara in qualification. Germany starts on bars, where Elisabeth Seitz is another medal contender. China: Balance Beam The defending Olympic champions are in an even tougher spot now that Yao Jinnan is questionable for the all-around. Yao, the all-around bronze medalist from the 2011 Worlds, is suffering from a pulled thigh muscle. The team will rely on big scores from veterans Sui Lu, the reigning world champion on balance beam, and Olympic champion He Kexin. Team captain Deng Linlin and Huang Qiushuang should advance to the all-around final if Yao struggles. Russia: Floor Exercise The Russian women begin on floor exercise, the event that gave them the most trouble at the European championships in May. Like the U.S. women, the Russian women have three incredible all-arounders in Anastasia Grishina, Viktoria Komova and Aliya Mustafina who will be battling for the two spots in the final. Ksenia Afanasyeva, the reigning world champion on floor exercise, will need to rely on her Beijing experience as captain of this squad. Elegant yet notoriously inconsistent, the Russian artists should present the biggest challenge to the U.S. women if they perform up to their capabilities.




